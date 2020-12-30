Chance for severe storms Thursday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Increasing clouds this evening with a 20% chance for a shower here or there. Temperatures will drop back to around 60 tonight ahead of a threat for showers and storms tomorrow.
Thursday will be a rather breezy day with storms in the afternoon and evening, and perhaps into the overnight hours. There is a 90% chance for rain, and the area is under a Slight Risk for severe weather from the SPC.
The timeline for the severe threat is between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. The main concern is for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph, small hail and the potential for a few tornadoes across the area. So far, the data suggest the chance for up to an EF-2 or EF-3 tornado if — and it’s a big if — all of the parameters can line up in the right place at the right time.
Once the storms clear out, we will continue to be breezy on Friday with wind from the west and southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.
Finally, the cold front arrives on Friday night and that will cool us back for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
Next week, we will warm back into the upper 60s by midweek with another round of showers and storms possible by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. So far the threat for severe weather is unknown, but not zero.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.