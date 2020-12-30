Chance for severe storms Thursday

The timeline for the severe threat is between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. The main concern is for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph, small hail and the potential for a few tornadoes across the area. So far, the data suggest the chance for up to an EF-2 or EF-3 tornado if — and it’s a big if — all of the parameters can line up in the right place at the right time.