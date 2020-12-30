Car collided head-on with 18-wheeler in Calhoun Tuesday night

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A head-on collision between a car and an 18-wheeler near State Route 29 overpass on U.S. Highway 84 West held up traffic on 84 for almost an hour and a half in the Calhoun community Tuesday night.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to the crash at about 8:32 p.m., as an 18-wheeler traveling east on Highway 84 struck a Hyundai Santa Fe.
Witnesses say that the Santa Fe was traveling off State Route 29 but traveling toward 84 on the ramp to State Route 29 South, and when it reached 84′s eastbound lanes (with the car facing west), it hit the Santa Fe hit the 18-wheeler.
The Santa Fe was pushed further east several feet away from where the collision happened and ended up in the middle of the two eastbound lanes.
Debris from the crash covered 84 and the 18-wheeler stopped in the median.
Both vehicles took major damage, with the sole female passenger of the Santa Fe required to be freed by the firefighters on the scene from the vehicle.
The passenger of Santa Fe was taken to a local emergency room by Emserv Ambulance Service with critical injuries, while the driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries as he was on his way to Jackson, Ala., at the time the accident happened.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the accident and will be investigated by MHP.
