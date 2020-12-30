Bassfield residents sign time capsule during 125th anniversary celebration

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Bassfield officials and other residents of Jefferson Davis County gathered Wednesday to mark the town’s 125th anniversary.
Bassfield was incorporated in 1903, but the post office was established eight years earlier in 1895.
Speakers included Gary Russell Bass, who is the great grandson of town founder and first post master Alexander Bass, and Christopher Thompson, who is the town’s current postmaster.
Thompson is the tenth person to hold that position in Bassfield.
During the event, residents signed a time capsule, which contains photographs, letters, maps, sports memorabilia and other items.
That time capsule will be sealed and buried at Faler Park in the coming days.
