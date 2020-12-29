Pleasant weather Tuesday; severe weather possible New Year’s Eve

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with areas of fog and temperatures in the mid-40s. The fog cleared out by 9 a.m., and skies will be partly cloudy all day long.
Highs only top out in the upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon.
Thursday, New Year’s Eve, will be the main event.
Clouds will stream overhead, and there will be a chance for showers and storms into the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. The afternoon highs will top out around 70.
There is a chance for severe storms, too. The SPC has already pegged our area with a slight risk for severe weather. The main concern will be heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and the potential for a few tornadoes.
Things then clear out and dry out as we head through Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s again.
