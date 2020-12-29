New Year’s Eve severe weather possible for Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A pretty potent low pressure system is going to organize and deepen off to our west on Wednesday and Thursday. That will open the door for showers and storms to develop across the Pine Belt during the day Wednesday and lingering through Thursday and into Friday morning early.
That means that while we are all saying “See ya!” to 2020 in our homes, outside, the risk for severe weather will develop and persist as the year comes to a close.
What to expect:
It will be mild and humid Wednesday and into Thursday. Showers and storms will develop during the day Thursday. These will be more isolated and hit-or-miss. Then, through the evening and into the overnight hours, a line of storms will barrel through the Pine Belt with heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and the potential to produce a tornado.
Threats:
Right now, all modes of severe weather are possible. Heavy rain, localized flooding, plenty of lightning, wind gusts up to 75 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and the potential for a few tornadoes. On top of that, a strong EF-2 or EF-3 may be possible, given the latest data.
Timing:
The rain starts as early as Thursday afternoon, and it is possible for a rogue storm to strengthen past severe limits, but the main threat for severe weather will be between 6 p.m. Thursday night and 4 a.m. Friday morning.
Unknowns:
Many. Right now within the data there is some question about how much instability becomes available. The raw data would suggest a slightly more robust environment for severe weather may develop somewhere between Alexandria, La. and Montgomery, Al. But, the parameters currently derived by the model guidance do not develop such an environment.
In English? This may end up as a “boom or bust” situation where we get many warnings and a lot of severe weather or, quite literally, almost nothing but some heavy rain and some gusty wind.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you.
If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
