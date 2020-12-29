1,943 new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has topped 210,000.
MSDH reported 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths Tuesday. That’s the most coronavirus deaths MSDH has reported in one day since the outbreak began.
Eighty one new deaths were reported between Dec. 15 and Dec. 28. Four other COVID-19-related deaths were identified from death certificate reports from Dec. 21.
Of the new deaths, five were reported in the Pine Belt. MSDH said two people with coronavirus died in Marion County, and Forrest, Lamar and Covington counties each reported one death.
The latest numbers brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 210,032 and 4,719.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 21,517 COVID-19 cases and 464 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,795 cases, 67 deaths
- Forrest: 5,107 cases, 97 deaths
- Jasper: 1,360 cases, 25 deaths
- Jones: 5,078 cases, 96 deaths
- Lamar: 3,982 cases, 60 deaths
- Marion: 1,719 cases, 62 deaths
- Perry: 849 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,627 cases, 27 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 167,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
