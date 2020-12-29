7 Hattiesburg city employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven more Hattiesburg city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including six employees of the police department.
The city announced the additional cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the city’s workforce to 82 since March.
Thirteen exposures have been traced to the seven employees who tested positive.
The six Hattiesburg Police Department employees tested positive between Dec. 22 and Monday.
The seventh, an administration employee, learned of a positive test result on Tuesday.
All employees who had direct or indirect exposure have been notified and are being tested.
Tests are also available for employees who did not have exposure but wish to be tested out of caution.
