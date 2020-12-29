First healthcare workers at Wayne General get COVID-19 vaccines

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of frontline healthcare workers at Wayne General Hospital received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.
About 70 doctors, nurses and others who come into direct contact with patients received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The hospital was given 100 doses from the Mississippi State Department of Health this week.
Some physicians at the hospital say they expect more doses to arrive soon.
Each person who was vaccinated Tuesday will have to get a second dose in 28 days.
