With Miss. healthcare system overwhelmed with new admissions, leaders search for ways to keep going

“Crisis standards of care that’s like a buzzword or zing word that scares people and all,” noted Bryan. “But it’s common sense if you think about it. A resource that is overwhelmed can only do what it can do. And we are going to continue to do our best to give everybody the very best medical care. We’re going to show up. We’re going to take care of folks. We’ve got our critical care folks ready to go but we need a dose of patience with expectations.”