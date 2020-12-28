Pine Belt nonprofit empowers adults to reach their goals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization has always worked to empower and educate adults to reach their full potential.
The nonprofit is called Rise of Hattiesburg and executive director Catherine Jones says it’s a completely free year-long program.
“The first phase is 10 weeks of classes,” Jones said. “Now those classes cover everything from communications, money management, all the way to heavy, heavy into career readiness.”
Jones says the program challenges people.
“When they finish those 10 weeks, they will have covered over 130 hours of curriculum,” Jones said. “So it is very intense, much homework. It is very difficult a program; however, it is so rewarding and they receive so many gifts.”
Then attendees enter a mentorship period where the program checks in every week to help track progress.
Minerva Avalos, a grandmother and former business owner in Hattiesburg, says came to Rise not knowing where it would take her.
“I kind of just was floating around like, ‘What am I going to do next?’ And my daughter told me about this program. That was when I joined, in 2016,” Avalos said. “I was like, ‘OK I don’t have anything to lose.’”
Her classmate, Jamie Reyes, felt the same.
“At first, I wasn’t really interested in it,” Reyes said. “I came here to volunteer, and then after I had volunteered, Miss Catherine started telling me about the program. And I told her about my goals, which was one, to get my GED, and two, to go to college and hopefully own my own business in the future.”
Reyes says she tried a few times to take classes and get her GED on her own, but she often struggled.
“When I was younger, I was told that I really wouldn’t be able to get my GED because I was born with a learning disability and that kind of hindered me,” Reyes said. “And every time I would have a bump or a hiccup, I would take it as a sign that that’s just not for me.”
But with the help of Rise, Avalos and Reyes went on to achieve their original goals and so much more.
Avalos showed off multiple achievement awards and honors certificates, saying she is most proud of the associate’s degree she earned in 2020.
“I was just like a little sponge,” Avalos said. “I wanted to learn so much, and I just went for everything that was offered to me. And thanks to Rise, she made me feel very confident in me, she made me feel special, she made me feel smart. Miss Catherine was amazing.”
Reyes says she’s looking to find work and still plans to own her own business now that she has her degree.
“Getting my college education is something that I am very proud of,” Reyes said. “It’s something that cannot be taken away from me, and it is something that people told me that I could not get. And that is something I am very proud, and that is something I accomplished because of this program.”
Rise is located at 411 North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg and is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you are interested in applying or volunteering, you can contact Jones at catherine@RISEnonprofit.com or the office at 601-544-4855.
