Perry County traffic stop leads to seizure of meth, guns

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County traffic stop Sunday led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges.
Perry County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle on Arlington Road and seized more than 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine and two guns.
Edward Hugh Snow, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Snow made his initial court appearance before Justice Court Judge Tim Odom, who set his bond at $50,000.
