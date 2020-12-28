Perry County traffic stop leads to seizure of meth, guns

Edward Snow was charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | December 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 4:20 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County traffic stop Sunday led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges.

Perry County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle on Arlington Road and seized more than 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine and two guns.

Edward Hugh Snow, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies seized methamphetamine and two guns. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Snow made his initial court appearance before Justice Court Judge Tim Odom, who set his bond at $50,000.

