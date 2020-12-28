Perry County deputies foil home burglary over the weekend

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three suspects were arrested while burglarizing a home in Beaumont over the weekend, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the alleged thieves were caught when deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home on State Route 15 North on Saturday afternoon.
Responding deputies reportedly arrested Charles Wayne Patterson, 49, Sondra Deshea Boothe, 41, and Ross Lawrence Barrios, 44, at the scene. All three were charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Justice Court Judge Tim Odom set bond at $50,000 for each suspect Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to recover some stolen property and return it to the owners.
