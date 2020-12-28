1,701 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has topped 208,000.
MSDH reported 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths Monday.
Three news deaths were reported between Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, while another 25 were discovered during a review of death certificates between Nov. 12 and Dec. 20.
Of the new deaths, three were reported in the Pine Belt. MSDH said the deaths happened in Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties.
The latest numbers brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 208,089 and 4,634.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 23,027 COVID-19 cases and 506 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,773 cases, 66 deaths
- Forrest: 5,076 cases, 96 deaths
- Greene: 965 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,339 cases, 25 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 743 cases, 22 deaths
- Jones: 5,021 cases, 96 deaths
- Lamar: 3,955 cases, 59 deaths
- Marion: 1,707 cases, 60 deaths
- Perry: 832 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,616 cases, 27 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 154,669 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, more than 1.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
