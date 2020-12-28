MHP kept busy during Christmas enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -The Christmas holiday kept the Highway Patrol busy along the highways of Mississippi.
Over a five-day period, MHP issued 5,898 citations, including 130 driving under the influence arrests, on state, federal and interstate road systems.
The Patrol also assisted 77 motorists and investigated 201 motor vehicle accidents, which included 38 injuries and four fatalities.
Two of the deadly crashes occurred on Christmas Day, including a single-vehicle accident in Newton County that killed the driver and a two-vehicle collision in Hancock County that killed both drivers.
The third fatal accident took place Sunday in Clarke County, when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned, killing a passenger.
Accident details included:
- On Friday, Dec. 25, at approximately 2:09 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 80 in Newton County. A 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Jeffrey A. Hunter, 50, of Forest, was traveling westbound. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Hunter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene
- On Friday, Dec. 25, at approximately 3:46 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on Mississippi 603 in Hancock County. A 2006 GMC pickup driven by Colton L. Northrup, 20, of Pass Christian was traveling northbound when it collided with a 2016 Jeep SUV driven by Jessica M. Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, Va., traveling southbound. Northrup and Hoyt received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene
- On Sunday, Dec. 27, at approximately 11:07 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 45 in Clarke County. A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Robert C. Wright, 28, of Foley, Ala., was traveling southbound. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. A passenger in the vehicle, Cody D. Wright, 21, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
All crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.
The MHP safety initiative “Home for the Holidays” will continue through the end of the year in order to promote traffic safety.
