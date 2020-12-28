Man, woman killed in train vs. car crash in Hattiesburg identified

2 dead, infant injured after train collides with car
By Chris Thies | December 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:48 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The two people who were killed when a train collided with a car Saturday night in Hattiesburg have been identified.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said 21-year-old Adrian Cox and 19-year-old Lexiana Gholar were killed in the crash.

According to Hattiesburg police, an infant was also in the car and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Investigators said the train hit the Nissan Altima at the intersection of Eastside Avenue and Scooba Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.