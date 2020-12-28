Hattiesburg’s Christmas tree recycling program begins this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Urban Forestry division is preparing for its Christmas tree recycling program.
It kicks off Wednesday and ends on Feb. 28.
You can drop your real Christmas trees off at Duncan Lake on James Street, Cameron Field at Kamper Park, Fire Station No. 8 on Lamar Boulevard near Petro Nissan and Highland Cemetery behind the office on West 7th Street.
“Please make sure you get your tree stand, your ornaments, your lights off of it,” said Andy Parker, general manager for cemeteries and forestries in Hattiesburg. “We don’t do frocked trees, because of the frocked, it gums up our chipper. It’s not really good for the environment anyway. We’ll go by and chip these trees up. We’ll bring the mulch and stage it at the Highland Cemetery. It’s free for the public to pick up.”
Mulch can be picked up as early as Jan. 5.
