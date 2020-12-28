Hattiesburg’s Christmas tree recycling program begins this week

“Please make sure you get your tree stand, your ornaments, your lights off of it,” said Andy Parker, general manager for cemeteries and forestries in Hattiesburg. “We don’t do frocked trees, because of the frocked, it gums up our chipper. It’s not really good for the environment anyway. We’ll go by and chip these trees up. We’ll bring the mulch and stage it at the Highland Cemetery. It’s free for the public to pick up.”