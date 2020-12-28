Hattiesburg New Year’s Eve celebration to go virtual

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg will ring in the new year virtually on Thursday night as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The city announced Monday its third Midnight on Front Street New Year’s Eve celebration will be held online.
Since 2018, the city has dropped the historic Hub City sign at midnight to celebrate the coming of the new year.
This year, people can watch the sign drop live online at hburgnye.com, with streams available on both YouTube and Facebook as well. The stream will include highlights from 2020 and comments from Mayor Toby Barker prior to the sign drop.
“Since the first case of COVID-19 landed on our doorstep, we have worked deliberately to prioritize public health,” Barker said in a news release. “We cannot, in good faith, host an event that will likely bring a large group of people downtown and contribute to the spread. We will continue to act in accordance with the mandates that have been placed on our community, with the hope that we can deter the further growth of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our community.”
Last year, the event drew a crowd of around 8,000 people.
“We are an event-driven city,” Barker said. “It’s a key part of our quality of life and is a huge part of what makes Hattiesburg a premier city for entertainment and culture. But, until our hospitals have a proven therapeutic and vaccines are widely available for all, we will continue to make hard decisions for the good of public health. It is our hope that when December 31, 2021 arrives next year, we will be together once again for an even more exciting Midnight on Front Street.”
Barker also extended all local executive orders until Jan. 16 to coincide with Gov. Tate Reeves’ statewide orders.
This includes all mask mandates, occupancy limits and the requirement that bars, restaurants and clubs close in-house services by 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants can continue to-go and delivery services after 10 p.m. and alcohol can be sold through 11 p.m., in accordance with state orders.
