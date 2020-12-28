Hattiesburg hosts annual recycling drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg hosted its annual REthink REcycle Stuff-a-Truck recycling drive Monday.
People dropped off paper, plastic, cardboard and aluminum.
Nkrumah Frazier, sustainability officer for the city, said there was a steady flow of people dropping off all day.
“We’ve seen tons of cardboard, wrapping paper, a lot of plastics, you know, things that people receive gifts in,” Frazier said. “Today, we’ve had a steady stream of traffic coming through. it’s been really heartwarming to see the support from the community, and everything will be processed and repurposed into new materials.”
The city collects aluminum cans, cardboard boxes, magazines, newspapers, paper bags, paper towel rolls, unwanted mail, plastic laundry detergent bottles, plastic milk and juice jugs, plastic mouthwash bottles, plastic beverage bottles and caps, and plastic shampoo bottles.
The city does not accept glass of any kind, motor oil, tires, food or liquid, plastic bags, clothing or linens or big items like wood, plastic, furniture or metal.
The monthly rate for recycling is $6 a month and you can request a blue can for recycling here on the city of Hattiesburg’s website. The regular recycling pickup schedule is:
- Ward 1 – Monday
- Ward 2 – Tuesday
- Ward 3 – Wednesday
- Ward 4 – Thursday
- Ward 5 – Friday.
