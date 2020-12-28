Guest, Kelly and Palazzo vote against $2,000 COVID checks; Thompson votes in favor of them

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Republican politicians in the state are taking heat on social media for approving the $2.5 trillion COVID-19 relief and federal spending package which President Trump signed Sunday evening.
Although the 5,593-page package would currently supply Americans with $600 checks, many have pointed to what they see as needless spending in the bill including $85.5 million for assistance in Cambodia and $40 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Congressman Michael Guest described the bill as “not perfect” but wrote on Facebook that it contains “many common-sense and pro-life provisions.” He then pointed to the $1.4 billion allotted for the border wall and what he called “additional support for border patrol and border technologies.”
The responses to the post, though, were largely negative.
“The democrats are just throwing the republicans a bone and they are jumping at it,” one person wrote. “We expect that from them but you are held to a higher standard. You failed.” Another said that Congressman Guest is “officially part of the swamp,” adding that, “You work for us and I will never vote for you again.”
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also received criticism for her support of the bill. In a December 20 post, Hyde-Smith said that she shared the frustration many felt during the “last-minute wrangling of Congress” but that she was “heartened” that the “spirit of compromise prevailed...”
In the more than 500 comments on the post, many asked Hyde-Smith to “stand with our president” with one user stating, “Our President is right this bill should only be about RELIEF for the American people.”
Another person commented, “I got an idea how about standing with the president, who supported you. This stimulus bill is shameful and an insult to the American people.”
In a follow-up post sharing her support for linking COVID relief to the spending bill, the negative comments continued.
“Sorry but there’s nothing in this bill to be proud of. I’m so disappointed in any Republican who voted for this bill. Veto it!” the top comment reads. Another top comment states, “I am so disappointed in you! [...] This needs to be vetoed, not praised.”
Before signing the bill, Trump lambasted it, saying, “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it...”
Trump also called for $2,000 direct checks for Americans, a proposition Democratic leaders are also in favor of. Lawmakers debated this increase of $600 to $2,000 on the floor of the House Monday afternoon and the bill did pass.
Congressmen Michael Guest, Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo all voted against the measure, joining the 134 “Nay” votes on the CASH Act. Congressman Bennie Thompson voted in favor of the $2,000 checks.
It now moves on to the Senate for a Tuesday vote.
In a tweet by Thompson moments after the bill was passed, he wrote that “Republicans are on record. They have a choice: either vote for this bill, or vote to deny families the relief they desperately need.”
