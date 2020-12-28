Forrest County EOC gives out masks, sanitizer ahead of New Year’s Eve

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Year’s Eve is on the way, and some will be celebrating to ring in 2021 despite an ongoing pandemic.
The Forrest County Emergency Operations Center is taking the time to hand out masks and hand sanitizers to families in Forrest County, Petal and Hattiesburg to ensure that families stay safe during the holiday.
“You need to stay as safe as possible,” said Theretha White, who received masks and sanitizer Monday.
With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, White said we need to keep each other encouraged to practice safe COVID-19 precautions.
“Looking forward to the New Year, but we also need to encourage the younger generation to stay safe also until we can get through this pandemic,” White said.
Forrest County EOC Director Glen Moore said with the holiday on the way, it best to stay one step ahead of the virus.
“You know the numbers are still really high. The health care system is really stressed,” Moore said. “There’s a good chance that people are going to get together for New Year’s Eve. So, we are just trying to give them some tools to stay safer.”
Supplies will be available until 7 p.m. Monday.
You can also pick up supplies on Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
If you are elderly or can’t leave your home, you can call 601-544-5911 to set up supply delivery
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.