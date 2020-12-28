Cloudy and mild Monday; rain chances increase later this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the mid-40s.
For Tuesday, you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with lows in the lower 50s.
Wednesday, look for a 40% chance for showers with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night, we have a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms with lows around 60.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.
Some of the storms could be strong, so be sure to keep up with future forecasts.
It will be turning cooler with lows in the lower 40s by Friday morning.
Sunny skies are expected on New Year’s Day with highs in the lower 50s.
By Saturday morning, mostly sunny skies are forecast with highs in the mid-50s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with lows in the lower 30s Sunday morning and highs in the mid-50s by Sunday afternoon.
