Oak Grove’s Causey named WDAM-TV ‘Coach of the Year’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For two consecutive years, Oak Grove High School football coach Drew Causey spent the immediate aftermath of two lost football championships tending to the disappointment of not only players and coaches, but of his and the Warriors’ biggest supporters, his family.
“I told my wife the Tuesday before the game, ‘The one thing I don’t want to see happen is I don’t want to see ur little bio cry,’” Causey said, reflecting on Class 6A football crown that Oak Grove finally brought home on the third try in early December.
“He’s a ballboy for us and he’s done that for us the last two years, and I’ve had to go into dad mode because he was in tears from the end of the fourth quarter until we got back to the fieldhouse.”
So, when the Warriors pulled off a last-ditch drive that included a go-for-broke, 2-point conversion pass for a 29-28 victory over Oxford High School on Dec. 6.
“To see the joy on his face, that made the day for me,” Causey said. “My wife and daughter, we’ve got a video of them up in the stands, and they’re bent over, hiding, well, not hiding, but couldn’t even watch the last few plays.
“So, for the joy that they had out of it, that’s what it was for me. That was the best part.”
For forging the Warriors into a state champion, an unbeaten state champion too boot, Causey was selected as WDAM-TV’s “Coach of the Year.”
Causey deflected much of the praise from himself to his family in the locker room, his players and his coaching staff.
“To see our guys being really sad for two years and then seeing how happy they were, that means a lot to a coach,” Causey say. “And our coaching staff, they don’t get enough credit for how talented they are and how great they did this year, as well as in years past, getting everything going on the right direction on both sides of the ball.”.
And now, the trophy with the golden football, only the second in the program’s history, stands beside the first, the one brought home under the guidance of the man who initially coached Causey and then provided a basic coaching blueprint as his friend and mentor.
“You always love when you get to coach a guy and he gets to coach with you,” said Nevil Barr, who coached Causey and his brother at Petal High School and later hired him as an assistant coach at Oak Grove.
“I’m just real proud of Drew. I’m extremely proud of what he does on the football field but the biggest thing I’m proud of Drew about is – not only is it on the field but off the field with those kids. He makes them better men and he’s going to help them be successful.”
Taurese Sibley, a senior on a veteran offensive line that anchored the Warriors’ championship season, said Causey helped him grow up.
“Coach Causey, he’s more than a coach,” Sibley said. “He’s like a father figure. Me, personally, I didn’t grow up with my dad in my life. I came out here and played football for Oak Grove.
“In the beginning, I was real childish. You told me something, I wasn’t going to listen. Coach Causey, he took me under his wing, saw something in me. I appreciate Coach Causey. He loves every last one of his players like they’re his own child. He tells us that every day. Coach Causey’s a great man.”
Being a former offensive lineman has helped Cause, Barr said.
“The offensive linemen, this is where it starts,” Barr said. “You have to win up front. This is where your running game, your passing game, it all starts there. They don’t get a lot of publicity all the time but these are the guys that really work hard. These are the guys that really have a lot of chemistry, to me.
“Being a line coach is kind of like being a catcher. I know a lot of good line coaches that made great head coaches.
Barr paused, then continued.
“He had a lot of passion,” Barr said. “Drew played with a lot of passion, a lot of grit. And he won Most Valuable Player as an offensive lineman at the Shrimp Bowl when he was at Petal. You could tell he was a smart player.
“I knew he was going to be a good football coach, there’s no question about his football abilities. But it’s that special thing he does with the kids and that’s what really counts in this game, the relationships.”
Causey said knowing how his players felt following the losses in the 2018 and 2019 championship games was a rough experience, but one that helped make 2020′s breakthrough possible.
“For us, we had a lot of guys back who been to the state championship twice,” Causey said. “Our senior class, I think we had 33 seniors, and those guys were really hungry to win the ballgame this year.
“They just did everything we asked them to do everything we asked them to do all season, from COVID restrictions to just the way we practiced.”
And the way they believed, in each other, their coaches and their head coach.
“In that state championship game, you could tell the coaches believed they were going to win,” Barr said. “The team trusted each other, and that’s a big thing. They trusted each other down the stretch and you could sense they were going to pull this game out in the end. And they did.”
