Mild and sunny day for Pine Belt area

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Here’s a look at the forecast for the week of New Year’s.
For Sunday, highs were in the mid-60s and lows will sit in the low 40s. It was mostly sunny for the Pine Belt Sunday.
It will be cloudy for us throughout the day Monday, along with a very small chance for light rain for a few places as there is a 10 percent chance for showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
As we move into Tuesday, it should be sunny with a few passing clouds as there is no chance for showers in the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday through Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will return as showers will start around Wednesday afternoon with a 40 percent chance of showers. The highs for the day is expected to be in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s
On Thursday, there’s a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe and we will continue to monitor the system as it gets closer to the area. Highs will be in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Moving into the weekend, we start to clear up and cooler weather moves back into the area.
For New Year’s Day, it looks to be cold and partly cloudy as highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.