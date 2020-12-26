Clear, windy weather in line for Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Here’s a look at the forecast for Saturday.
Saturday’s high sits at 56 degrees with a low of 31 as skies were clear for us in the Pine Belt.
As we move into Sunday, the highs will be in the mid-60s with lows in the mid-40s. It is expected to be mostly clear Sunday and Sunday night, but a light south southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will come in the morning. Winds should calm come nightfall.
On Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 60s and the low in the mid to upper 40s.
We will have clear and sunny skies during the day Monday before some calm winds move in that evening. The skies should be clear Monday night.
Expect it to be sunny throughout the day Tuesday and some cloud cover to come Tuesday night.
Wednesday through Friday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move back into the area, as there is a 70 percent chance for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could be severe, so we will continue to monitor the forecast for Wednesday as it gets closer. The highs for Wednesday will be in the low 70s with lows in the mid-40s.
Showers and potential storms may stick around Thursday morning and afternoon as there is a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
For New Year’s Day, there may be some cloud cover with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low-30s.
On Saturday, expect a few clouds with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.
