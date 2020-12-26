City of Hattiesburg hosting ‘Stuff a Truck’ recycling event Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready for residents to recycle materials left over from the Christmas holiday.
Residents will be able to drop-off recyclable items during the city’s annual REthink REcycle ‘Stuff a Truck’ event Monday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Kemper Park.
The event is an opportunity for residents to recycle wrapping paper and shipping boxes from this Christmas season.
All recycled items must be rinsed before being dropped off.
Items that will be accepted at the event are listed below:
- Paper
- Plastic (#1 and #2 only)
- Carboard
- Aluminum cans
- Living Christmas trees (unflocked)
Below are the items that will not be accepted:
- Plastic bags
- Hangers
- Cords of any type
- Glass
- Styrofoam
Sign-up information about the City of Hattiesburg’s curbside recycling program will also be available at the event.
To sign up for the recycling program or for more information, click here.
