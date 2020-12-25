31 years of Lewis Lights bringing holiday cheer

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - One tradition for many people here in the Pine Belt is visiting the Lewis Lights in Purvis.
This is the 31st year of the display.
The lights have been on since Thanksgiving, and people can come out to walk through the extensive display.
Co-owner Deborah Lewis says it almost didn’t happen this year.
“It was a tough decision to make. We were watching the Governor’s mandates and trying to figure out how we were going to go about doing it and then we just decided, ‘You know what, we needed it and the city and the community needed it as much as we did.’ It’s something I think everybody needed this year was the lights,” said Lewis.
Lewis says there are more than 200,000 lights and more than 300 handmade and hand-painted wooden figures that help create the winter wonderland.
It’s now a Christmas tradition for the family to set up the lights, and the display grows every year.
The Lewis Lights will be up through Dec. 31 and are open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is free to come but donations are appreciated.
