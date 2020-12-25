WDAM’s Pine Belt football Player of the Year: Marquis Crosby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ever since he was a child, Marquis Crosby has loved to run.
In 2020, Crosby ran like few ever have.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior running back at Presbyterian Christian School not only broke the single-season Mississippi rushing record with 3,678 yards on the ground for the Bobcats, he led the entire nation in rushing.
“It was very special,” Crosby said. “My team, they believed in me.
Crosby, who had transferred to PCS from Seminary High School two seasons earlier, broke the previous mark of 3,517 yards set by Cameron Thomas of Picayune High School just a year earlier. In two seasons at PCS, Crosby piled up 5,105 yards rushing.
Add in his eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade production at Seminary, including a 2,000-plus-yard season as a sophomore, and Crosby joins former Bobcat and Mississippi’s career rushing leader, Isaiah Woullard, among four players who have rushed for 8,000 yards in a career.
Woullard tops the list at 8,334 career yards rushing.
“I told somebody, ‘We won’t get to see another guy like that,’” PCS coach Derek White said of Crosby. “He etched himself in history.
“Not too many places have the Mississippi all-time leading rusher and the leading rusher in a season at the same school playing in, I would say, one of the toughest districts in the state of Mississippi.”
Crosby cracked the single-season record in 13 games, averaging 282.9 yards a game on 29.5 carries per game. He averaged 9.2 yards every time he was handed, hiked or pitched the football.
And he and the Bobcats did it with every defense in every game knowing exactly where the ball was going.
“I had a coach in our league who’s a Hall of Famer say what the most amazing thing is you know he’s going to get it, he’s going to get it, not a whole lot of tricks and he still takes care of business,” White said. “So, it’s pretty amazing.”
Amazing enough to earn Crosby the nod as WDAM-TV’s “Player of the Year” in the Pine Belt.
“I just believed in my team, my offensive line,” Crosby said. “(t wasn’t easy. We had to work real hard every game, but I just followed them.”
PCS (8-5) lost its season opener on the road, ripped off seven consecutive wins and then dropped three consecutive games to the muscle programs of Class 6A Midsouth Association of Independent Schools in and around the Jackson area.
A 426-yard, five-touchdown performance by Crosby helped the Bobcats win their 6A playoff opener before the Bobcats’ season ended in a 42-14 loss to unbeaten and eventual state champion Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
“I’m very proud, but I still wanted to do more,” Crosby said. “But at the end of the day, I’m proud of what we accomplished.”
The soft-spoken Crosby, who is more likely to use “we” than “I” in conversation, readily acknowledged that any records or eye-popping outings, like a 502-yard, six-touchdown effort against Simpson Academy, were a team effort.
“To watch our guys know that he’s the guy who can carry us, it was something,” White said. “To have our quarterback come tell you, ‘No, keep running the Wildcat, Coach’ because they know he can get it done, it’s about team and it’s about our culture, which is about love for one another.”
Crosby signed a letter-of-intent earlier this month to continue his playing days at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
“I feel like I’m capable of playing where ever I go, and I just want to go in and have an impact,” Crosby said.
But neither he nor White would reveal the program, saying that Crosby wanted to share that spotlight with his teammates in February when more Bobcats are expected to sign.
“You’re not going to find a more humble young man,” White said.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.