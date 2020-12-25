1,527 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported Christmas Day in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 204,000.
MSDH reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Christmas Day, bringing the state totals to 204,178 cases and 4,562 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Of the new deaths, only one was reported in the Pine Belt. MSDH said that death was reported in Lamar County.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 22,660 COVID-19 cases and 497 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,754 cases, 66 deaths
- Forrest: 5,013 cases, 94 deaths
- Greene: 954 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,297 cases, 25 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 731 cases, 22 deaths
- Jones: 4,920 cases, 95 deaths
- Lamar: 3,895 cases, 56 deaths
- Marion: 1,689 cases, 59 deaths
- Perry: 826 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,581 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 154,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state.
To date, more than 1.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
