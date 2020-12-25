Covington County sees some storm damage Christmas week

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Strong winds and rain caused some damage in Covington County late Wednesday and early Thursday.
In the Mount Olive area, people reported downed trees and limbs, as well as metal roofs and roof shingles coming off.
“What we saw mostly was minor damage consisting of shingles blowing off the house, the metal roofs, some of the metal roofs were blown off houses, chicken houses roof damage as well, but unless it had structural damage done to the house, it was probably done by a fallen tree or limbs,” Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford said.
The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage in Covington and Smith counties on Saturday to determine if a tornado could have caused the damage.
