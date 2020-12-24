Windy and cold Christmas Eve

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Expect cloudy skies and much colder temperatures Thursday with a 50% chance for showers until about noon.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s and eventually the upper 30s by later today. Winds will be gusting as high as 25 mph out of the northwest.
Clearing is expected later in the day, as well. For tonight, look for lows to be in the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
Christmas Day looks to be sunny and cold with highs in the mid-40s. Christmas night looks to be very cold, as well, with a hard freeze likely. Lows will be in the mid-20s.
Make sure you check on people to be sure they have protection from the cold. Make sure your livestock and plants are protected as well.
Saturday looks to be chilly with sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. It will be cold again Saturday night with lows around 30.
Sunny and cool conditions will prevail for Sunday with sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night, you can expect partly cloudy conditions with lows in the lower to mid-40s.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Monday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday night, there will be a 20% chance for a shower with lows in the mid-50s.
For Wednesday, look for a 50% chance for rain and a few thunderstorms with highs in the mid-60s.
