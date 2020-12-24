Shoppers prepare for holiday meals and traditions on Christmas Eve

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grocery stores were busy today, with people stocking up for their Christmas meals.
People in the Pine Belt continue to prepare for their holiday meals and everyone has a different tradition they’re looking forward to.
“Every Christmas morning, he gets up and makes biscuits and gravy and that’s our breakfast every Christmas morning.”
From breakfast to hearty, home-style main dishes.
“My lady, she’s from New Orleans so we’re getting seafood crab, we’re getting sausages, we’re getting ground beef and we’re making a big old gumbo pot.”
Many people hit the store on Christmas Eve to get the main ingredients for their festivities.
“Our big tradition is we get together on Christmas Eve and we open gifts and we play games and we open gifts and have a lot of fun, I’ve got a prime rib and I bought extra stuff to make corn casserole.”
People of all ages look forward to special “made from scratch” meals.
“My mom and dad were out of town for three days and they went hunting and we get to eat geese tomorrow.” And of course, people aren’t forgetting about dessert.
“I bought the berry burg cake for a dessert tonight, we the French we have a big dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve is the most important thing, so that’s why I got the berry burg for dessert tonight.”
