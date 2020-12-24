Salvation Army bell ringers wrap up their work for 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday was the last day to see the Salvation Army bell ringers around town this year.
The Red Kettle Campaign wrapped up on Christmas Eve.
Shirley Ford was among the last bell ringers to work a shift on that day.
She was stationed at the Corner Market at Midtown.
She says she enjoys ringing the bell and meeting people who donate, even on cold days like Christmas Eve.
“I like meeting the people, meeting the children and things, I just enjoy the job,” Ford said.
This was the sixth year Ford has rung the bell for the Salvation Army.
