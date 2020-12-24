2,326 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths reported on Christmas Eve in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 202,000.
MSDH reported 2,326 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state totals to 202,651 cases and 4,556 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Of the new deaths, three were reported in the Pine Belt. MSDH said coronavirus patients died in Covington, Jasper and Jones counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 22,493 COVID-19 cases and 496 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,748 cases, 66 deaths
- Forrest: 4,966 cases, 94 deaths
- Greene: 952 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,288 cases, 25 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 727 cases, 22 deaths
- Jones: 4,881 cases, 95 deaths
- Lamar: 3,862 cases, 55 deaths
- Marion: 1,672 cases, 59 deaths
- Perry: 820 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,577 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 154,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
