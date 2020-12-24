LIST: Pine Belt restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While most stores and restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, a few spots will still be open if you need to grab a quick bite to eat.
Below is a list of local and chain restaurants in the Pine Belt that will be open Dec. 25. Remember, it’s always best to call ahead to your intended location to check on holiday hours.
Open Christmas Eve
Chesterfield’s: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Half Shell Oyster House: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
South Mouth Deli: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Glory Bound Gyro Co.: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Juicy Crab Hattiesburg: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Panda Express: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sonic Drive-In: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
McDonald’s: Hours vary by location
Taco Bell: Hours vary by location
Wendy’s: Hours vary by location
Burger King: Hours vary by location
Sully’s: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Crescent City Grill: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outback Steakhouse: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Red Lobster: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cracker Barrel: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chili’s: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Zaxby’s: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open Christmas Day
The Juicy Crab Hattiesburg: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (carryout only)
Waffle House: 24/7
IHOP: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sonic Drive-In: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
McDonald’s: Hours vary by location
If we missed a restaurant that will be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, email info@wdam.com.
