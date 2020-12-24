Last-minute Christmas shoppers look for bargains at Turtle Creek Mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some shopping centers in the Pine Belt were busy Thursday with last-minute Christmas shoppers.
And it was a typical Christmas Eve at Turtle Creek mall, except for all the masks, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Shoppers were out looking for bargains on clothes, shoes and other items.
And some were very interested in checking out the Christmas Eve sales.
“I love it because you get the last-minute sales, I love the sales,” said Tiffany Witt, a last-minute shopper from Beaumont.
“It’s like I was going to (Christmas shop) yesterday and then it never did come around and then today, it’s the day before Christmas and you’ve got to get done,” said Jonathan Malone, a last-minute shopper from Purvis.
The Turtle Creek Mall closed for the Christmas holiday at 5 p.m. Thursday. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
