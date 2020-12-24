Hundreds in Pine Belt lose power during storms

Hundreds of homes lost power as severe weather passed through parts of the Pine Belt. (Source: WALB)
By WDAM Staff | December 24, 2020 at 2:37 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 2:37 AM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Hundreds of people in Covington, Jasper and Smith counties lost power as severe weather passed through the area early Thursday morning.

Southern Pine Electric Power Association is reporting 846 outages in Covington County, with an additional 555 without power in Jasper County and 282 in Smith County.

Mississippi Power is also reporting outages in Smith County, with 669 homes without power early Thursday morning.

In Marion County, Pearl River Valley Electric is reporting 44 outages.

