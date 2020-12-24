Consider This: Join The Salvation Army in the Fight for Good

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Salvation Army started its holiday fundraising early in 2020 to meet the requests for assistance from our neighbors in need.
Due to COVID-19, requests for assistance are at an unprecedented level.
In the Hattiesburg service area, The Salvation Army has provided financial assistance to 2,505 people, 1,282 food orders, and 1,129 kids have been cared for in our Boys and Girls Club after school program. Nine hundred thirty six kids participated in Structured Phys Ed, and 1,129 received homework help after school.
The Salvation Army is working every day to make sure our students are mentored and nurtured properly and making sure no one in our community goes hungry.
In Laurel’s service area, The Salvation Army has provided direct assistance to 2,622 people. We have filled 1,466 food orders, provided 7,783 nights of shelter, 16,233 meals, and Christmas gifts to 1,842 people.
Every gift to The Salvation Army provides ammunition in the Fight For Good.
To support The Salvation Army of Hattiesburg and our neighbors in need this holiday season, please log onto HattiesburgKettle.org. call 800-SAL-ARMY or send a check to P.O. Box 1750 Hattiesburg 39403.
To help rescue Christmas in Laurel, log onto LaurelKettle.org, call 800-SAL-ARMY, or send a check to PO Box 2448 Laurel, MS 39442
On behalf of The Salvation Army, thank you for your support. May God bless you and your family.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.