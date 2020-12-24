Claiborne Assisted Living celebrates holiday with residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 has brought hardships to just about everyone, especially the older generation.
“When it seemed like it couldn’t be, it ended up being a really good Christmas,” said Evan Retherford, life enrichment director for memory care.
That’s why The Claiborne at Hattiesburg Assisted Living facility is giving back to its residents.
Residents at the facility have had a pretty secluded couple of months. This week was the first time since Thanksgiving they have been able to leave their rooms and socialize.
“Mainly we’ve been doing small activities like Christmas crossword puzzles, Christmas coloring, Christmas decorating, making little snowmen,” Retherford said.
Since many are unable to spend the holidays with their families in person this year, the staff is doing their best to keep spirits up.
“They get used to having people come and go like they want to and having their freedom,” Retherford said. “That’s why we like to have all these activities, why we like to have this freedom, why we try to think of things consistently to do to give them joy, bring them happiness and give them a little peace of mind.”
All week long, residents have been doing holiday activities such as going to -safely- look at Christmas lights, watching Christmas movies, decorating cookies and lots of other fun things.
Retherford says the facility’s main priority is keeping residents safe and happy, especially this time of year.
“We like to have our residents’ happiness come first,” Retherford says. “Resident happiness and resident health, we love our residents and that’s our biggest thing here, is just to make them happy.”
Family members are allowed 45-minute visits. Only two family members are allowed to visit at a time.
