Seminary man arrested for multiple burglaries in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary man has been arrested in connection to several auto burglaries in two subdivisions near Ellisville.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kristopher Morris was made a suspect during their investigation, and JCSD Patrol, Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics Division deputies and agents made the arrest a short time afterward.
Nine burglaries have been reported from the Deer Point and Bridgewater subdivisions that have been linked to Morris so far.
Several firearms that were reported stolen have been recovered.
Morris had his initial court appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Jones County Justice Court in Ellisville.
