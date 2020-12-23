SBA disaster loans available Pine Belt businesses impacted by Zeta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are now available to various Pine Belt businesses and private nonprofits that were affected by Hurricane Zeta.
The low-interest loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofits in Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Stone and Wayne counties.
“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.
Eligible businesses that suffered financial loss directly related to the storm can apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
Applicants should apply under SBA declaration #16823, not for the COVID-19 incident.
You can find out more info by calling 800-659-2955 or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
