Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign coming to an end

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After Thursday, you won’t see any more Salvation Army bell ringers. The organizations’ Red Kettle campaign ends on Christmas Eve.
Major Raymond Pruitt of The Salvation Army of Laurel says money collected through this campaign help with grocery assistance, homeless shelters, the angel tree and bill-pay assistance.
“The Red Kettle has been part of the American Christmas tradition for a very long time, and I’ve had many people tell me that, ‘I know it’s Christmas when I see that kettle in front of the store it reminds me when I was a kid, we’d go downtown and the bell ringer would always be there and we’re still doing it.’ It’s a little different now than it was then, but we’re still doing that and it’s been a tremendous blessing,” Pruitt said.
The Salvation Army of Laurel serves six counties in Mississippi. If you would like to make an online donation to them, you can visit laurelkettle.org. Major Pruitt says online donations can still be made after Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.