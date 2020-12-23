Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign coming to an end

“The Red Kettle has been part of the American Christmas tradition for a very long time, and I’ve had many people tell me that, ‘I know it’s Christmas when I see that kettle in front of the store it reminds me when I was a kid, we’d go downtown and the bell ringer would always be there and we’re still doing it.’ It’s a little different now than it was then, but we’re still doing that and it’s been a tremendous blessing,” Pruitt said.