Rain chances increase later in Pine Belt

Today look for increasing clouds with highs in the upper 60s.
There will be a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower late this afternoon, but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will occur later tonight into early Christmas Eve morning as a very strong cold front moves through the Pine Belt.
Some of our area is at a slight risk for severe weather but most of the Pine Belt is in a marginal risk. There is a possibility that a few storms could become severe later tonight with damaging winds. One or two isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out either as the front pushes through. This situation will continue to be monitored closely. The chance for rain is 90 percent later tonight.
After the front passes look for sharply colder temperatures with gusty northwest winds and highs falling throughout the day into the 40s on Christmas Eve. By Thursday night skies will clear and lows will fall into the upper 20s area-wide.
On Christmas Day look for cold conditions with clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s Christmas night.
For Saturday expect skies to become partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Highs on Sunday will warm into the lower 60s. There is a slight chance for showers Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s.
For Monday look for mostly skies to return with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Mostly clear skies are forecast for Monday night with lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.