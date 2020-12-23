North Forrest’s Leon Jones headed to Arkansas State

EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - He had been waiting for this day for a long time.
Leon Jones decided to hold the suspense a little longer at his signing ceremony on Tuesday before picking Arkansas State to further his football and academic career.
The North Forrest graduate chose the Red Wolves over Southern Miss, Memphis, Charlotte and South Alabama. Jones played all over the field as a high schooler – from quarterback, wide receiver to defensive back.
He spend the last two seasons manning Mississippi Gulf Coast’s defensive backfield.
“It means a lot,” Jones said. “Leaving high school, going as a walk-on to Mississippi Gulf Coast. Trusting in myself, trusting in God and keeping my family close to me. Going to Mississippi Gulf Coast knowing I have to handle business and get on scholarship and possibly making it to a dream school – which is playing [Division I] ball.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.