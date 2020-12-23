2,634 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 43 additional deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 200,300.
MSDH reported 2,634 COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 200,325 cases and 4,533 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it comes from the Lamar County area.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 22,231 COVID-19 cases and 493 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,729 cases, 65 deaths
- Forrest: 4,923 cases, 94 deaths
- Greene: 949 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,254 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 721 cases, 22 deaths
- Jones: 4,819 cases, 94 deaths
- Lamar: 3,815 cases, 55 deaths
- Marion: 1,643 cases, 59 deaths
- Perry: 808 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,570 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 154,669 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.73 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
