MSNG administers first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to front line service members

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) administered the first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to some service members Wednesday.
The vaccinations were given at 10 a.m. to members serving as first responders administering COVID-19 tests throughout the state.
Mississippi is one of sixteen states identified by the Department of Defense to receive the Moderna vaccine from its distribution allotment during Phase IA.
There are 1,000 soldiers and airmen serving as COVID-19 first responders.
