2 juveniles arrested in auto burglary, grand larceny investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have arrested two juveniles in an almost two-month auto burglary and grand larceny investigation.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two juvenile males, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested and turned over to the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center in connection to 11 burglaries and two stolen vehicles.
The incidents happened between the dates of Nov. 19, 2020, and Dec. 12, 2020, in the Hub City.
The 15-year-old male has been charged with 11 counts of auto burglary and two counts of grand larceny auto, while the 14-year-old male has been charged with four counts of auto burglary and two counts of grand larceny auto.
All 11 vehicles were left unlocked and seven firearms were stolen during the incidents. Officers have found the two stolen vehicles and two of the firearms during the arrest.
One of the vehicles was found in Gulfport, where 20-year-old Cameron Bullock, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail and he has pending charges coming from HPD.
More charges are pending on all the suspects as the investigation continues.
HPD would like to remind citizens to park smart, lock their doors and never leave valuables, especially firearms, in a vehicle.
