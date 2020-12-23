Four victims, deceased suspect identified in Lauderdale Co. quadruple homicide

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released the names of four homicide victims and the suspect, who died Tuesday after a pursuit through Lamar County by law enforcement.
WTOK reported that the sheriff’s office identified the victims as 64-year-old Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 39-year-old April Fulton Tucker, 14-year-old Bryce Fisher Tucker and 90-year-old Virginia Jay.
The suspect, 40-year-old Matthew Jay Tucker, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to WTOK.
The four bodies were reportedly discovered in Lauderdale County Tuesday after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office received calls about people not showing up for work.
Three of the bodies were found at a home on Jeffrey Acres Road and a fourth at a home on Mississippi Highway 19 South in the Whynot community.
After the discovery, Tucker was quickly identified as the suspect by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a WTOK report, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol located Tucker’s vehicle and pursued him.
The chase ended on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County, where it appeared a truck crashed into the tree line near exit 41, which is the Lumberton exit onto Mississippi Highway 13.
MHP worked the scene.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.