City of Hattiesburg to host ‘Stuff a Truck’ recycling event Dec. 28

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents will be able to drop-off recyclable materials collected during the Christmas holidays in a recycling event.
The City of Hattiesburg will host a REthink REcycle ‘Stuff a Truck’ event on Monday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Kemper Park.
Items that will be accepted at the event are listed below:
- Paper
- Plastic (#1 and #2 only)
- Carboard
- Aluminum cans
- Living Christmas trees (unflocked)
All items are asked to be rinsed before being dropped off.
Below are the items that will not be accepted:
- Plastic bags
- Hangers
- Cords of any type
- Glass
- Styrofoam
Information about signing up for the city’s curbside recycling program will also be available at the event.
To sign up for the recycling program or for more information, click here.
