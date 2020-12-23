Alleged Petal homicide suspect arrested in Perry Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was arrested in Perry County early Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide that happened in Forrest County Tuesday night.
According to Capt. Kent Banks of FCSO, a verbal altercation took place in the 100 block of Temple Road in Petal, resulting in the shooting death of a man.
Kenneth Hogan Smith, 30, is the alleged suspect in the homicide of 30-year-old “Sammy” Bryant after a heated argument.
Both men did know each other before the incident and investigators are still working to find out what caused the argument and what led to the outcome.
Smith is also alleged to leaving the scene, stole a vehicle nearby and drove to Richton in Perry County, where he was located at an address hours after the incident and was taken into custody by FCSO and Perry County Sheriff’s Office personnel, with help from members of the 12th NET Narcotics Task Force.
Smith was booked into the Forrest County Jail and has been charged with murder and grand theft auto.
