USM quartet performs for holiday shoppers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A quartet of University of Southern Mississippi faculty and student musicians are performing live for shoppers at various locations throughout Hattiesburg during the holiday season.
The Holly Jolly Horns are a group of French horn players who have been performing Christmas standards around the Hub City for the last several days.
Tuesday, they performed in front of The Kitchen Table at the Midtown Market.
The performances are part of a Hattiesburg Arts Council program called Music Moves.
